Nina Tabor Martin, 72, of Sullivan, passed away at 5:02 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. A visitation was held Friday, February 1, 2019, at the McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. A private graveside service was held in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with her family. Public memorial services will be announced at a later date in both Sullivan and the Chicago area. Memorials may be made to Moultrie County Beacon: 401 W. Water Street, Sullivan, IL 61951; Chicago Foundation for Women: 140 S. Dearborn St. #400, Chicago, IL 60603; or to the donor's choice.Nina was born January 10, 1947 in Decatur, the daughter of Purvis Francis and Roberta (Morris) Tabor. She married Philip H. Martin on July 10, 1971 in Decatur. Nina received a bachelors degree from Indiana University in 1969 and went on to earn a masters degree in special education from National Louis University. She later received her doctorate in psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology and practiced as a clinical psychologist in Evanston, IL, for a number of years. Throughout her life, Nina was devoted to helping others and particularly enjoyed working with children. She is survived by her husband, Philip Martin of Sullivan; son, Andrew Tabor Martin of Evanston; and daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Martin (Walter Gallwas) of Chicago.She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sarah "Sally" Jacobson.