Nissah Mattenson nee Mesch, 82, beloved wife of the late Merle for 62 years, loving mother of Eric (Pearl) Mattenson, Robin (David) Small, Abra (Murray) Alscher, Evan Mattenson and Aliza Mattenson (Ciaran Kinsella); adored Bobe of Avi, Akiva, Aeron (Arielle), Elan, Ariel (Rachel), Elie, Ean, Daniella, Lianna, Noa, Orly, Kaelen and Eva; dear sister of Dr. Barry (the late Caryl) Mesch. She was dedicated to the Jewish community through significant leadership roles in Hadassah, North Suburban Synagogue Beth El and as one of the founders of Solomon Schechter Day School. Service, Monday 12:30 PM at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019