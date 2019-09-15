|
Noel C. Pagsuberon, beloved husband of Vivien B. Pagsuberon; devoted father of Jennifer (Brian) Rhodes and Natalie (Sea) Mean; proud grandfather of Seanna Mean and Samantha Mean; dear brother of Esther P. Cruz and 11 predeceased brothers and sisters and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. In 1964, Noel worked at the Philippine Consulate in Chicago, Illinois as a Commercial Attache and in 1978, Noel helped his brother-in-law, Eddie Monteclaro, run The Philippine Times, a Filipino community newspaper. He retired working for the Chicago Tribune in 1997. Visitation will be held from 12:00-4:00 p.m Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, Il. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019