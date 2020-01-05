|
Noel Charles Peltier, Sr. died on December 29, just a few weeks short of his 97th birthday. Noel was born and raised in the City of Chicago. He proudly served in the Military Police during World War II, then graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a master's degree. For years, Noel enjoyed telling stories about his first job out of college: a police reporter for the City News Bureau. He moved into corporate marketing where he developed a specialty in pharmaceuticals first at Mead Johnson and later at Abbott Labs. His crowning career achievement was his 20 years as a teacher at Barat College. He enjoyed teaching so much that he tried to keep his age a secret so he wouldn't be forced to retire. Noel married Lois Olsen in 1947. Lois died in March, 2019, a few months after the couple's 71st wedding anniversary. The couple are survived by their son, Noel C. Peltier, Jr., daughter Patrice Peltier (Paul Zillgitt), and niece, Patricia Peltier. The couple lived in Lake Forest for more than 30 years before moving to Vi Senior Living about 15 years ago. Services are private. Memorials can be made to Bright Futures Foundation, 2500 Indigo Lane, Box 2600, Glenview, IL 60026.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020