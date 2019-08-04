Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Noel Lederer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel Lederer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Kenny Lederer


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noel Kenny Lederer Obituary
Noel Kenny Lederer, born June 20, 1934, went into the arms of the Lord and Blessed Mother on August 3, 2019. Noel is the daughter of the late Edward A. and the late Ruth B. Kenny, survived by her husband, William Lederer and her sister Lynne Ratner. Noel and her beloved husband were married for 64 years. Together they raised 7 children; Theresa Magee (David), Lynne Palmer (Tim), Lolly Connolly (John), William Lederer, Jr. (Mary), Edward Lederer (Sabrina), Noel Blackburn (Jim) and Angela Civik (TJ). Noel took great pleasure and pride in her 17 grandchildren, David, Caitlin, Allie, Meghan, Jack, Maggie, Kathryn, Erin, Will, Kate, Joan, Amelia, Cole, Faye, Anna, Quinn, Tommy, and her great grandson, Gio. Noel also leaves behind a wonderful community of friends, many of whom she had known all her life. Noel was the dedicated manager of Char Crews of Wilmette for over 13 years and served on the boards of Misericordia, The American Hearing Research Foundation and Northwest Suburban Friends of Refugees. Noel was devoted to her faith and was an active parishioner at St. Paul of the Cross and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Noel's first and foremost priority was her family. Noel will be dearly missed as she was a constant source of love and joy. Visitation, Monday, August 5th, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, August 6th, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or Our Lady of Perpetual help Church (note Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund on memo line) and mail to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now