|
|
Noel Kenny Lederer, born June 20, 1934, went into the arms of the Lord and Blessed Mother on August 3, 2019. Noel is the daughter of the late Edward A. and the late Ruth B. Kenny, survived by her husband, William Lederer and her sister Lynne Ratner. Noel and her beloved husband were married for 64 years. Together they raised 7 children; Theresa Magee (David), Lynne Palmer (Tim), Lolly Connolly (John), William Lederer, Jr. (Mary), Edward Lederer (Sabrina), Noel Blackburn (Jim) and Angela Civik (TJ). Noel took great pleasure and pride in her 17 grandchildren, David, Caitlin, Allie, Meghan, Jack, Maggie, Kathryn, Erin, Will, Kate, Joan, Amelia, Cole, Faye, Anna, Quinn, Tommy, and her great grandson, Gio. Noel also leaves behind a wonderful community of friends, many of whom she had known all her life. Noel was the dedicated manager of Char Crews of Wilmette for over 13 years and served on the boards of Misericordia, The American Hearing Research Foundation and Northwest Suburban Friends of Refugees. Noel was devoted to her faith and was an active parishioner at St. Paul of the Cross and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Noel's first and foremost priority was her family. Noel will be dearly missed as she was a constant source of love and joy. Visitation, Monday, August 5th, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, August 6th, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 or Our Lady of Perpetual help Church (note Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund on memo line) and mail to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019