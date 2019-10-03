|
|
Noel Norman Rothman, 89, of Chicago. Beloved husband for more than 63 years of Florence Rothman, nee Crown; loving father of Michael (Bonnie Fry Rothman), Patty (Wayne Kik), Hermine and Gregory Rothman; proud grandfather of David, Aaron, Carly, Jacob, Kate, Jonah, Jackson, Harrison, Clara, Anabelle and Alex; caring brother of Audrey (late Martin) Reinis. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. Memorial contributions to AJWS (www.ajws.org), JCUA (www.jcua.org) or ACLU (www.aclu-il.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019