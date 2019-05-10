|
|
Beloved husband of the late Sheila (nee Corcoran); loving father of Cathleen (John) Halliburton and Kevin (Patti) Rice; proud and cherished grandfather of Patricia and Ian Halliburton and Eileen and Claire Rice; devoted son of the late John and Kathleen Rice; dear brother of Eithnae (the late Jack) Kinney and the late Fred, Georgina and Dierdre. Native of Tipperary, Ireland. Visitation Saturday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Interment private Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019