Nolan H. Baird, Jr., (Lanny) 84, of Naples, Florida passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Growing up in Mamaroneck, New York, Lanny first met his future wife, Nancy, in 6th grade. Lanny and Nancy were married in 1958 and have been residents of Glen Ellyn, Illinois for over 60 years. During his career, Lanny was an Investment Counselor with several firms in Chicago before retiring from William Blair. While in Naples, Lanny became involved in many charities including Artis-Naples and the Naples Zoo. Lanny is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, his children Gregory, Bonnie Scott, and Nolan III, his sister Marcia, his sisters-in-law Judy and Betsy, his beloved grandchildren, and one great-grandson. The family has requested donations be made in his name to either Artis-Naples or the Naples Zoo. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store