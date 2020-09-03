Nora A. Luszcz nee Stanton beloved wife for 66 years of Bernard; loving mother of John (Joan), Noreen (Bill) Johnston and Eileen; dearest grandmother of Erin Johnston, Delaney Johnston, Pamela (Ed) Ciesielski and Molly (Rob) Sheaffer; dear great grandmother of Jackson and Anderson. Visitation Saturday 10:00 until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St.. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery 773-625-3444.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.