Nora A. Luszcz
Nora A. Luszcz nee Stanton beloved wife for 66 years of Bernard; loving mother of John (Joan), Noreen (Bill) Johnston and Eileen; dearest grandmother of Erin Johnston, Delaney Johnston, Pamela (Ed) Ciesielski and Molly (Rob) Sheaffer; dear great grandmother of Jackson and Anderson. Visitation Saturday 10:00 until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St.. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery 773-625-3444.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Schielka Addison Street
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Schielka Addison Street
Funeral services provided by
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
September 2, 2020
Much love and sympathy to the luszcz family, especially my dear friend Eileen. I know your mom is in heaven. She was always so kind and welcoming to me whenever I would visit. Will keep you in my prayers.

Janice Parker
