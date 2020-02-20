Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Ascension Church

Nora C. Meewes


1923 - 2020
Nora C. Meewes Obituary
Nora C. Meewes nee Duffy, age 96, of Oak Park; beloved wife and love of her life of the late Dellwyn Meewes; loving mother of Donald, Eileen (Sergio) Diaz, Maureen (Fred) Hewitt and Robert (Jacqueline) Meewes; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Wells, Brian (Lauren), Christopher (Stephanie) and Eric Meewes, Stephanie (Tony) Luleung and Emily Ruiz, and Ariana and Andrea Meewes; very loving great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of the late William (the late Mary Frances) and Thomas (the late Rene) Duffy and Mary McDonnell, Margaret Dillon and Rose Cassidy; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Friday 9 a.m. to Ascension Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to school fund at Ascension parish are appreciated. Funeral info; 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
