Nora Heneghan (nee Coughlan) of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 13th. Beloved daughter of the late Timothy Coughlan and Ellen Lane, Nora was born in Rockchapel, County Cork. She married Patrick Heneghan of Srah, County Mayo, on August 21st, 1976. Loving mother of Kevin (Erin) Heneghan. Blessed with a sharp mind, Nora loved good conversation and socializing, enjoyed time with family and friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Dear sister of the late Peg (Jim) Rasmussen, the late Catherine (Jerry) Daly, the late Eileen (Charles) McCarthy, the late Mary (Jerry) McGonagle, the late Patrick (Sheila) Coughlan, Joan (Billy) Barrett, the late Dan (Bernie) Coughlan, the late Anthony (Mavis) Coughlan; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews, and their families. Visitation Thursday at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. Park Ridge from 3 to 8 p.m.. Funeral Friday 10:45 a.m. prayers at the funeral home going to St. Teresa Church in Palatine for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorial donations in memory of Nora may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or by going to their website https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary