Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Nora Kay Schroeder Obituary
Beloved daughter of Raymond and Beatrice; fond sister of Gail (Joe) Johnson. Visitation Thursday July 11, 2019 at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., from 10:00am to 11:30am with service at 11:30am. Int: Irving Park Cemetery. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com Memorials may be given in her name to Shriners Hospital, 2211 N. Oak Park, Chicago, IL 60707 or N.F. Midwest, 473 Dunham Rd. Ste 3, St. Charles, IL 60174
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
