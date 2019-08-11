|
Nora Kelly- (nee Gallagher) Beloved wife of Patrick Kelly; loving mother of John, Edward, Noreen Kelly (Steve) Willuweit and Patrick "PJ" (Kathleen "Kitty") Kelly; devoted grandmother of Ryan, Alaina, Kelly, Sean, and Patrick Kelly III; fond sister of Mary Kelly and the late Sarah, John, Annie, Bridget, Theresa and Phillip, all of Arranmore Island, Donegal Ireland. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd.. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to Our Lady of Mercy Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Paul's House would be appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019