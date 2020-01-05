|
Nora L. Preston, age 94 of Downers Grove, Il. Formerly of San Francisco, CA. Beloved wife of the late George T. Loving mother of Gina Castle. Beloved daughter of the late Olga and Voldimar Landesen. Proud grandmother of Nicholas and Jacque. Family and friends to gather Saturday, Jan. 11th for 10AM Memorial Mass at Divine Savior Church 6700 Main St, Downers Grove. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020