DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Church
6700 Main St
Downers Grove, IL
Nora L. Preston Obituary
Nora L. Preston, age 94 of Downers Grove, Il. Formerly of San Francisco, CA. Beloved wife of the late George T. Loving mother of Gina Castle. Beloved daughter of the late Olga and Voldimar Landesen. Proud grandmother of Nicholas and Jacque. Family and friends to gather Saturday, Jan. 11th for 10AM Memorial Mass at Divine Savior Church 6700 Main St, Downers Grove. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
