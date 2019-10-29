|
Nora Margaret McCarty, 26 of LaGrange, Illinois. Beloved daughter of David and Dorothy McCarty, and dear sister of Kevin (Lindsay) and Patrick. Nora was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Margaret McCarty and Dorothy LaMere, her aunt Kathleen Fritz and her grandfather Frank McCarty. Nora is survived by her grandfather Albert LaMere, 18 aunts and uncles, 19 first cousins and many dear friends. Nora was cherished and will be missed by all who knew her. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Nora to: https://beds-plus.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019