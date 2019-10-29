Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora M. McCarty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora M. McCarty Obituary
Nora Margaret McCarty, 26 of LaGrange, Illinois. Beloved daughter of David and Dorothy McCarty, and dear sister of Kevin (Lindsay) and Patrick. Nora was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Margaret McCarty and Dorothy LaMere, her aunt Kathleen Fritz and her grandfather Frank McCarty. Nora is survived by her grandfather Albert LaMere, 18 aunts and uncles, 19 first cousins and many dear friends.  Nora was cherished and will be missed  by all who knew her. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Nora to: https://beds-plus.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now