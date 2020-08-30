Nora M. Short, nee Coakley, of Westchester, passed away peacefully in her home on August 21, 2020, at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of William F. Short for 56 years; loving mother of Mari (Bruce) Cooper, Brendan Short (Stephanie Bailey), and the late Brigid Short; proud grandmother of Fionn and Annalee Shields, Elizabeth and Ivy Short, and Elena, Ian, Brinan, Signe, Galen and the late Iona Cooper; great-grandmother to Ronja Vernerova; dear sister of the late Patsy (late Jeff) McDonnell and Sean (Ann) Coakley; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Nora, or "Norrie" to her friends and family, was born and raised in Dublin, where she excelled at field hockey, trained in nutrition, and had a successful career in clinical dietetics before meeting Bill on a bus tour of Ireland in 1962. After a long-distance courtship, the couple married in Dublin and settled in Chicago. While raising her family, Nora worked at Marshall Field's and then Macy's in Oak Brook. In addition to working until she was 90, she spent many hours volunteering at Misericordia, where her daughter Brigid lived. She was always at the heart of the family, loving to spend time with her grandchildren; visiting friends and family, including her beloved niece Bairbre Redmond, in Ireland; and using her knowledge of food and her expert cooking skills to create the most amazing meals anyone has ever tasted. Smart, stylish, energetic, and generous, Nora was a friend and role model to many. Funeral arrangements private due to COVID restrictions. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago, IL 60660 (www.misericordia.com
) appreciated. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855.550.5151.