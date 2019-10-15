Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Nora Mary McDonagh

Nora Mary McDonagh Obituary
(nee Collins), Native of Co. Limerick Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Timothy McDonagh. Loving mother of Noreen, John (Connie), Annette (Jeff) Barry, and Mary (Mickey) Powers. Dear grandmother of Brendan, Ian, Brandon, Samantha, Max, Timothy, Grace, Annabella, Jacob, and Ryan. Fond sister of Mary (Michael) Moran. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
