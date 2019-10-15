|
(nee Collins), Native of Co. Limerick Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Timothy McDonagh. Loving mother of Noreen, John (Connie), Annette (Jeff) Barry, and Mary (Mickey) Powers. Dear grandmother of Brendan, Ian, Brandon, Samantha, Max, Timothy, Grace, Annabella, Jacob, and Ryan. Fond sister of Mary (Michael) Moran. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019