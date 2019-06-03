|
(nee Heraty) --Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Timothy (Janet), Patricia, Daniel, John (Monica) and Kevin O'Callaghan; devoted grandmother of Nora Annmarie O'Callaghan; fond sister of Ann Heraty and the late Marie (the late John) Jordan; cousin of Michael Jordan. Visitation at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 W. Granville Ave, Chicago on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home (773) 588-5850 - www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019