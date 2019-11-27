|
Nora T. Hanafin, nee McCormick; Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland; Devoted wife of the late Michael; Loving mother of Patrick (Nancy), Mary (Robert) Ahrens, and Eileen (Mike) Dembowski; Proud grandma of Lucas, Lily, Nicholas, and Joseph; Cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; Loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, late Mary McCormick, Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, and Margaret McCormick; Beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019