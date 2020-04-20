|
Nora T. McDermott (nee Huane), Age 90, Native of Irishtown, County Mayo, Ireland, Born into Eternal Life on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank McDermott for over 67 years. Dear sister of the late Mary (the late James) Hynes, Christina Huane, the late Philomena (Dermott) McDermott, and Sheila (the late Michael) Holland. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget Huane. Proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. Loving friend to many. Nora had a strong faith, and was a longtime active parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish, where she was a faithful member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Lay Ministry. Dedicated volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center. A private family visitation and burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were held. A memorial mass and reception celebrating her life will take place at a later date. Memorials to , 954 W. Washington Blvd, Suite 305, Chicago, IL 60607 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020