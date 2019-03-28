|
(nee Deenihan)--Beloved wife of the late Patrick; loving mother of Mary (Scott) Finkle; proud and cherished grandmother of Liam and Patrick Finkle; dearest sister to the late Mary, Eileen, Mos Joe, Catherine, Bridie, Theresa, Michael, Ann, Margaret, and Oliver. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Bartholomew Church located at 3601 N. Lavergne Ave. in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019