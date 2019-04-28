|
(nee Lydon)-Beloved wife of the late James P.; loving mother of Mary Jo Conway, Thomas (Devi), and Frank Conway; proud and cherished grandmother of Cathlyn Joy Conway and Grace Christine Cali; dear sister of Helen "Nellie" Craig. Preceded in death by 11 brothers and sister. Native of Castlebar Co., Mayo Ireland. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to AFA Alzheimer's Foundation of America would be greatly appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019