Norah Jane Leonard, age 77, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at her residence in Hayward, Wisconsin. Beloved wife of Steve Leonard of Hayward; loving step-mother of Cassandra and Jessica; and caring step-grandmother of Ivy, Lorraine and Alex. She is preceded by her parents, Walter and Jean (nee Maroney) Cassidy Sr.; and her brother, Walter. All services and interment will be held privately. Hayward Funeral Home 715-634-2609 or online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com