Nora/Peg Connolly

(nee Rowland) Age 93, of Chicago passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and a Chicago Public School Clerk at Spalding School for over 20 years. She is survived by her five children, Peg, Dan (Sharon), Kate (the late Bill), Jerry (Nancy), and Michael (Jani). She was the beloved grandmother of Danny, Maggie (Javi), Krissie (Chaz), Elizabeth, Sara, Samantha, Abigael, Devin, Aidan, and great grandmother of Adrian. She is predeceased by her husband (Ret. CPD Commander) Jerry of 66 years, her parents Ed and Nora, her brother Fr. Ed Rowland, and her sister Mary Quinlan. Services will be private. You can view the Live Facebook stream at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/ on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:30 a.m. and it will be linked to Cooney Funeral Home website shortly after. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, Mercy Home . Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. For information please call 847-685-1002