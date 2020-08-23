Nora/Peg Connolly

Let there be memories--fond recollections

of special occasions and everyday things.

Let your heart start on its journey to

healing by feeling the comfort remembering

brings. Let there be memories--pictures,

mementos, and favorite stories both funny and

sad. Let your mind wander the paths of remembrance,

reliving the joys and the good times you've had.

Let there be memories--signs that our loved ones

remain near in spirit long after they're gone...

tender, surprising, heartwarming, and welcome--sweet

proof of the promise that love will live on. May

warm memories surround you and bring you comfort.

With Love and our Deepest Sympathy,

Sandie & Bill Morris

Margaret Morris

Rob & Will Morris

