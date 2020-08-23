Nora/Peg Connolly

Let there be memories--fond recollections
of special occasions and everyday things.
Let your heart start on its journey to
healing by feeling the comfort remembering
brings. Let there be memories--pictures,
mementos, and favorite stories both funny and
sad. Let your mind wander the paths of remembrance,
reliving the joys and the good times you've had.
Let there be memories--signs that our loved ones
remain near in spirit long after they're gone...
tender, surprising, heartwarming, and welcome--sweet
proof of the promise that love will live on. May
warm memories surround you and bring you comfort.
With Love and our Deepest Sympathy,
Sandie & Bill Morris
Margaret Morris
Rob & Will Morris
1/