Nora/Peg Connolly
(nee Rowland) Age 93, of Chicago passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and a Chicago Public School Clerk at Spalding School for over 20 years. She is survived by her five children, Peg, Dan (Sharon), Kate (the late Bill), Jerry (Nancy), and Michael (Jani). She was the beloved grandmother of Danny, Maggie (Javi), Krissie (Chaz), Elizabeth, Sara, Samantha, Abigael, Devin, Aidan, and great grandmother of Adrian. She is predeceased by her husband (Ret. CPD Commander) Jerry of 66 years, her parents Ed and Nora, her brother Fr. Ed Rowland, and her sister Mary Quinlan. Services will be private. You can view the Live Facebook stream at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/ on Wednesday, August 26 at 11:30 a.m. and it will be linked to Cooney Funeral Home website shortly after. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, Mercy Home. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home. For information please call 847-685-1002


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
11:30 AM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
August 22, 2020
Let there be memories--fond recollections
of special occasions and everyday things.
Let your heart start on its journey to
healing by feeling the comfort remembering
brings. Let there be memories--pictures,
mementos, and favorite stories both funny and
sad. Let your mind wander the paths of remembrance,
reliving the joys and the good times you've had.
Let there be memories--signs that our loved ones
remain near in spirit long after they're gone...
tender, surprising, heartwarming, and welcome--sweet
proof of the promise that love will live on. May
warm memories surround you and bring you comfort.
With Love and our Deepest Sympathy,
Sandie & Bill Morris
Margaret Morris
Rob & Will Morris
