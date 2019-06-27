Visitation for Norbert A. Mroz, 94, a resident of Hoffman Estates for 5 years, formerly of Schaumburg, will be held Fri., June 28 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services Sat., June 29 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born Sept. 23, 1924 in Chicago to August and Julia (nee Zientara), he passed away peacefully June 24, 2019 at his home in Hoffman Estates. He was a proud WWII Army Air Corps Veteran and member of the Knights of Columbus Schaumburg-Hoffman Council #6964. Norbert was the adoring husband to his loving wife and best friend of 71 years Mary Ellen (nee Lederer); loving father of Thomas (Carol), Patricia Mroz-Skolar, Mary Lynn (Joseph) Kostuchowski and Margaret (Douglas) Gren; fond grandfather of 12; proud great grandfather of 15; beloved brother of Jean Hayes; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, masses or memorials to Transitions Hospice www.trasitionshospice.com. For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary