Norbert A. Skrzypczak, 88, United States Army Veteran, dear brother of Dorothy (late Raymond) Honek and late Cecilia (Clarence) Pawlowski; loving uncle of Anita (Thomas) Dwyer, Laura (David) Draper and Renee (David) Cesario; fond great uncle of Kristen Dwyer, Anna and Nicolas Cesario and Kelly Draper. Funeral Thursday, June 27th. 9:30 A.M. from Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St. & Austin) Cicero to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019