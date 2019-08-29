|
|
Norbert F. Andry, beloved husband of Susan R. Andry (nee Blough) went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Chicago to Frank and Frances Andry, on November 10, 1936, he was united in marriage to Susan on November 11, 1961 in Chicago, IL. They were blessed with 57 years together as husband and wife. Norb was a devoted husband to Susan and together they raised four children in Bensenville, IL. He worked as a quality control engineer at Motorola Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 1999. While raising their children, Norb and Sue took an active role in all of their children's lives. Norb was a mentor and a coach for football, baseball, and softball not only for his children, but for many others in the Bensenville community. Norb also served as Vice President of the Bensenville Boys Athletic Association (BBAA) while his children were active participants in youth programs. Norb and Sue were blessed with eleven grandchildren. His love for his grandchildren was evident as he always looked forward to their visits and spending time with them. In retirement, Norb enjoyed spending time reading-particularly, outside on the swing in their back yard. He also enjoyed golf, traveling with his wife, and watching his grandchildren's various activities. On July 27, 2001, Norb recorded a hole-in-one at Salt Creek Golf Course using a 4 iron on the par-three hole 5. He was an avid White Sox fan, attending a final series game with his son Jim the year the Sox won the World Series in 2005. Norb was a servant of the Lord, giving his time and talents in many ways to Faith Community UCC in Bensenville. Norb will be deeply missed by his loving wife Susan; children Steven D. (Linda) Andry of Eldridge, IA, Christine M. (Patrick) Venturini of Elgin, IL, Karen L. (David) Korn, of Marietta, GA, and James C. (Tina) Andry of Plainfield, IL.; and grandchildren Ben Andry (Minneapolis, MN), Emily Andry (Des Moines, IA), Bryce Andry (Sioux Center, IA), Bailey Andry (Eldridge, IA), Nicole, Brianna and Markie Venturini (Elgin, IL), Rachel Korn (Charlotte, NC), Sophie Korn (Tallahassee, FL), Madison and Kyle Andry (Plainfield, IL). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Andry. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, from 4 PM to 9 PM at Geils Funeral Home, 180 South York Road, Bensenville. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 starting at 10 AM at Faith Community UCC, 192 South Center Street, Bensenville, IL. Memorials can be made to Faith Community UCC, Bensenville Boys and Girls Athletic Association, or the Bensenville Public Library. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Alexian Brothers Hospital, Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Bridgeway Nursing Home, and his caregiver, Maria, as they provided excellent care for Norb over the past six months.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019