Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
La Grange Park, IL
Norbert J. Gersch
Norbert J. Gersch, age 87 of La Grange Park. Korean War Army Veteran. Retired Service Manager of 38 years, Van Goethem & Prast Lincoln Mercury Dealership, Countryside. Beloved husband of Antoinette Gersch, nee Walach; fond father of Laura Gersch, Tom (Susan) Gersch and Cheryl (Mike) Duffy; dear grandfather of Grace, Ben and Sam Gersch; brother of the late George (the late Kathy) Gersch, Jr. and the late Eleanore (the late Raymond) Rads; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:00 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
