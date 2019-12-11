|
Norbert J. Gersch, age 87 of La Grange Park. Korean War Army Veteran. Retired Service Manager of 38 years, Van Goethem & Prast Lincoln Mercury Dealership, Countryside. Beloved husband of Antoinette Gersch, nee Walach; fond father of Laura Gersch, Tom (Susan) Gersch and Cheryl (Mike) Duffy; dear grandfather of Grace, Ben and Sam Gersch; brother of the late George (the late Kathy) Gersch, Jr. and the late Eleanore (the late Raymond) Rads; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, December 12, 2019, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:00 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
