|
|
Norbert J. Purcell, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in LaGrange Park on March 11, 2019. A former resident of Clarendon Hills and Hinsdale. Loving husband of the late Barbara nee Tourek. Dear father of Joan(Gary) Latto, Jean (Herbert) Millar and Norbert J. (Mary Ann) Purcell, Jr. Beloved grandfather to Brian and Scott Latto. Brother of Elizabeth Kurich and John (Barbara) Purcell. A visitation will be held Monday, March 18th, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of funeral mass at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Parish, 64 Norfolk Ave, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Private interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019