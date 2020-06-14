Norbert R. Kowalski, age 96 of Naperville, formerly of Chicago, passed June 11, 2020. Born Mar. 4, 1924 to Peter and Stella. Cherished husband of the late Mary Kowalski. Loving dad of Norbert J., Paul (Carol), Diane (Bob) Kelderhouse, and Cheryl. Adored grandpa of 8 and great-grandpa of 8. Dear brother of George and the late Peter, F. Lawrence, Lillian, Irvin, and Hubert. Norb was a decorated WWII US Army Veteran. Long time employee of the US Postal Service. Memorials: St. Raphael Church. Visitation: Mon., June 15th 5-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Mass: Tues., June 16th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.