Norbert R. Kowalski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert R. Kowalski, age 96 of Naperville, formerly of Chicago, passed June 11, 2020. Born Mar. 4, 1924 to Peter and Stella. Cherished husband of the late Mary Kowalski. Loving dad of Norbert J., Paul (Carol), Diane (Bob) Kelderhouse, and Cheryl. Adored grandpa of 8 and great-grandpa of 8. Dear brother of George and the late Peter, F. Lawrence, Lillian, Irvin, and Hubert. Norb was a decorated WWII US Army Veteran. Long time employee of the US Postal Service. Memorials: St. Raphael Church. Visitation: Mon., June 15th 5-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Mass: Tues., June 16th 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Info: 630-355-0213 full obituary at www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved