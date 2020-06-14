Noreen A. Conway
1929 - 2020
Noreen Agnes Conway, nee McLaughlin,91, passed away at home, surrounded by loved ones, June 7, 2020. She inspired laughter and joy, sipping on a Manhattan, even in her last days. Noreen, always a proper lady was born March 9, 1929 and married her favorite waltzing partner, John, on December 30, 1950. She was a long-time member of Francis O'Neill Ceili and Set Dancing Club and celebrated every Sunday with her second family at SMM Guitar Mass. She passionately tended her vegetable garden and shared its bounty with neighbors till the age of 90. Noreen was preceded in death by her husband John and golden retrievers, Jake and Bear. She is survived by her sister Grace (George) Donlin and brother Jim (Sara) McLaughlin, her children Sue (Bruce) Matsunaga,Jack (Lisa Fields),Katie (Cyndy Ciolino), Brian (Debbie) and Rita Kreuger (Bruce Reinwald), her 17 adoring grandchildren and 16 "lively" great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660 or St. Patrick Fathers Missionary Soc.,8422 W. Windsor Ave. Chicago, IL 60656



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 9, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Noreen and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
June 9, 2020
Dear Conways,
So very sorry for the loss of your mom! She was quite a treasure. May your memories give you comfort.
Mike & Peggy Brennan Collins
Friend
