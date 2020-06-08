Noreen Butler, nee Sugrue, age 84, native of Caherciveen Co. Kerry Ireland; Beloved wife of the late James E. Butler; Loving mother of Frances (Ken) Chica, Breda (Tony CFD) Martin, Noreen (Tim) Harrington and Maureen M.D. (Jake) Butler; Cherished nana of Noreen, Eddie, Kathleen and Bridget Martin, Aidan, Brendan, Nora and Eileen Harrington, Maura and Timothy Butler; Dear sister of Mary (the late John) Crowley, Kathleen (the late Martin) Moore, Bridie Sugrue and John Francis (Olive) Sugrue; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Wednesday, a Private Mass for the immediate family will be held at Sacred Heart Church 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills; at 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of the Kerry Association; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.