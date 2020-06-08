Noreen Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noreen Butler, nee Sugrue, age 84, native of Caherciveen Co. Kerry Ireland; Beloved wife of the late James E. Butler; Loving mother of Frances (Ken) Chica, Breda (Tony CFD) Martin, Noreen (Tim) Harrington and Maureen M.D. (Jake) Butler; Cherished nana of Noreen, Eddie, Kathleen and Bridget Martin, Aidan, Brendan, Nora and Eileen Harrington, Maura and Timothy Butler; Dear sister of Mary (the late John) Crowley, Kathleen (the late Martin) Moore, Bridie Sugrue and John Francis (Olive) Sugrue; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Wednesday, a Private Mass for the immediate family will be held at Sacred Heart Church 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills; at 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of the Kerry Association; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved