Noreen was my very first boss. I was 15 years old and she hired me as a errand girl at Seay & Thomas. She always treated me with respect, solid guidance and counsel. Although I was 16 years younger than her, she never spoke down to me and made me feel like an adult. I could not have asked for a better first boss than Noreen. I loved her. Rest in peace, Noreen. You have touched so many lives and you will not be forgotten. Ann (Romero) Rohaly

