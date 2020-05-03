Noreen C. Musica
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noreen C. Musica, nee Wilmot, age 77; beloved wife of the late Richard; loving step-mother of Richard Musica; dear sister of James (Katherine) Wilmot and the late Mary Anne Wilmot; fond aunt of Patrick (Yana) Wilmot and great-aunt of Jacob Wilmot. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
5 entries
Noreen was my very first boss. I was 15 years old and she hired me as a errand girl at Seay & Thomas. She always treated me with respect, solid guidance and counsel. Although I was 16 years younger than her, she never spoke down to me and made me feel like an adult. I could not have asked for a better first boss than Noreen. I loved her. Rest in peace, Noreen. You have touched so many lives and you will not be forgotten. Ann (Romero) Rohaly
Ann Rohaly
Coworker
I worked with noreen in the seventies and we remained friends through the years. She was intelligent, compassionate and a wonderful friend to me over the years. So many wonderful memories when I think of Noreen and the times we spent with our co-workers or just meeting for lunch one on one. Rest in peace Noreen. You were loved by many, My deepest condolences to her family - she was truly a gem.
Pam Mauro
Friend
Noreen was a coworker who became my friend. I have wonderful, happy memories of her. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Karen
Friend
Noreen was a wonderful person and a dear friend for nearly 50 years. Heartfelt condolences to all her family especially Jim and Kathy for the great love and care they gave her.
Barbara Jackson
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved