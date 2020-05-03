Noreen C. Musica, nee Wilmot, age 77; beloved wife of the late Richard; loving step-mother of Richard Musica; dear sister of James (Katherine) Wilmot and the late Mary Anne Wilmot; fond aunt of Patrick (Yana) Wilmot and great-aunt of Jacob Wilmot. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.