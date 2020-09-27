Carol, it was with sadness that we heard of your mother Noreen's death, may she rest in peace. We had the pleasure of meeting her in our home in Malahide, Dublin, when you all visited in August 2017. It was a lovely occasion for me personally, as I had often talked about your Mother to Mary, my wife and family because of my time in Chicago many years ago when I stayed in her home. It was lovely to have her visit here and as you said in her obituary her smile was infectious and memorable. Our thoughts are with you and the family at this sad time. Seamus, Mary & the McIntyre family Malahide, Dublin, Ireland.

James McIntyre