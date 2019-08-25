|
|
Noreen P Schwarz nee Barnard age 89 of Wheeling. Beloved wife of Charles Schwarz for 68 years. Loving mother of Karen (William) Bovee, Kathleen Nystrom, John "Jack" Schwarz and the late James Schwarz. Loving grandmother of Jim, Ryan (Flora), Jennelle, and Natalie. Great grandmother of Ryan Jr. Aunt and cousin of many. Noreen graduated from Carl Schurz High School and was very active in many class reunions.
Friends and family will gather at 2:00 pm Saturday Sept 21st followed by a Life Celebration Service at 3:30 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers donation to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019