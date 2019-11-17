|
|
Noreen T. Tierney (nee Kennedy), beloved wife of Edward H.; loving mother of Kathleen (the late Greg) Wall, Edward J. (Karen), Mary, John (Sharon), Patrick (Aimee) Tierney; dear grandmother of Edward S., Kelsey, Abigail, Alison and John. Noreen was an English teacher of Jr. High for 25 years and a substitute teacher for 15 years at St. Bernadette & St. Cajetan Schools. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Louis de Montfort Church. Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019