Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Church
Resources
Noreen T. Tierney

Noreen T. Tierney Obituary
Noreen T. Tierney (nee Kennedy), beloved wife of Edward H.; loving mother of Kathleen (the late Greg) Wall, Edward J. (Karen), Mary, John (Sharon), Patrick (Aimee) Tierney; dear grandmother of Edward S., Kelsey, Abigail, Alison and John. Noreen was an English teacher of Jr. High for 25 years and a substitute teacher for 15 years at St. Bernadette & St. Cajetan Schools. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Louis de Montfort Church. Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
