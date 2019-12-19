|
Norene E. Neaylon, 98, formerly of Lake Forest, Illinois, died peacefully on October 29, 2019 in her hometown of Naples, Florida. Daughter of the late James, Sr. & Helen (Wolfe) Neaylon; sister of the late James Neaylon, Jr., the late Jack Neaylon, and the late Helen Louise Neaylon; aunt to two nephews, two great-nieces, two great-nephews, and one great-great nephew. She was born and raised in Chicago before moving to Lake Bluff, then Lake Forest, and finally settling in Naples, Florida at the age of 90. After graduating from Roosevelt University in 1948, Norene started her career working for Encyclopedia Britannica and later became a teacher. She taught at the Seward School in Oak Lawn, IL and finished her teaching career at The School of St. Mary in Lake Forest, IL. She was passionate about many things including reading, travel, and animals. She was a tireless walker who was briskly walking many miles a day well into her 90s. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and teacher to many and was adored by students, friends, and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Giles Episcopal Church Memorial Garden Foundation, 3025 Walter's Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. No visitation. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Giles Episcopal Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019