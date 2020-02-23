|
|
(nee Boyle) Age 85 Beloved wife of the late Terence M. McGovern. Devoted mother of Terence P., Timothy (Laura), Norine (Patrick) Ferguson, Patricia (Richard) Lyons, Michael (Sherry), and Thomas McGovern. Proud grandmother of Josue, Ciara, Ava, Megan, Timothy, James, Nonie, Patrick, Michael, Patty Anne, Thomas, Colleen, Katie, and Kelly. Loving great-grandmother of Sophia, James, and Wes. Cherished sister of the late William Ret. CPD (Helen) Boyle, late Marian (late Harold) Carlson, late Sr. Nancy Boyle L.C.M, late Monsignor Raymond Boyle, and late James Ret. CPD (Marge) Boyle. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m., St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, 17500 S. 84th Avenue, Tinley Park, IL. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Company of Mary Nuns c/o OSF Healthcare Foundation, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637 or https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/donate/ would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020