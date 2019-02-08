|
Norine "Bonnie" Pace, 81, of Chicago, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1937, the daughter of Sue and Anthony Kolinski. Norine is survived by her children; son, Steve; daughter, Cynthia (Ben) van Amerongen; and son, Thomas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Abbinanti and Tina (Matthew) Hahne; great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Hahne; brother, Raymond (Elizabeth) Kolinski. Norine is preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Pace; brothers, Robert and Arthur; and her parents. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale IL. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. For funeral information, please call 630-766-3232 or www.geilsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019