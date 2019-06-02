|
Norine Weatherford (nee Mackey) Nov. 11, 1932 - May 26, 2019. A longtime resident of Flossmoor, Il. Beloved wife of 63 years to Harold Jr. Proud mother of Harold III and John Edward (deceased). Loving grandmother of Nicole, Sarah, and Tessa. Proud great-grandmother to Jacob. Faithful brother David Mackey of Coral Cables, FL. Norine's valiant 30 month struggle with cancer was an inspiration to many. Interment will be in private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019