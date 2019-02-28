Norm & Anna Hasch, of Round Lake Beach, formerly of Northbrook. Married 47 years, passed to eternal life 9 weeks apart: Anna M Hasch, b. 1941 (Ramstein, Germany) d. 2018-11-07; Norman M Hasch, b. 1925 (Gary, Indiana) d. 2019-01-09. They're survived by Anna's children Anita (late Randy) Ruesch, Annette (Jay) Tanel, David (Julie) Thiel, Daniel Thiel, Anthony (Maria) Thiel, by their child Michael (Erika) Hasch, & by 15 grandchildren. Anna is survived by brother Alex (Gerlinde) Weber, & sisters Margarete (Georg) Bügler, Rita (Willi) Müller, & Jutta (late Paul) Meisinger. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernst & Anna Weber. Norm is survived by sister Kim Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest & Camilla, brothers Joseph & Russell, & sisters Louise Hunter, Lolita Small, & Loretta Kirkendorfer. Norm served in the Army 773rd Amphibian Tractor Bttn in the Pacific during WWII, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Norm & Anna loved, but imperfectly, being flawed like all of us. They trusted God to forgive their sins: 'Because of His great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Jesus, even when we were dead in our sins... by grace are you saved through faith - and that not from yourselves, it's the gift of God - not by works, so no one can boast.' A memorial service for Norm & Anna will be held at St. James the Less, 550 Sunset Ridge, Northfield IL, Sat. Mar. 9 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. James the Less. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary