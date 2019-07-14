Home

Norma A. Orlando Obituary
Norma A. Orlando, nee Polidori, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. Norma was the beloved wife of the late Frank M.; loving mother of Michael Francis (Diane Gabl), Nancy Jean and Kenneth Matthew (Jessica Whetter) Orlando; dearest daughter of the late Mary and Primo Polidori; cherished grandmother of Pierce Orlando; dear sister in-law of Sam (Angel) and John (Melinda) Orlando, and she was a fond aunt of many. Please omit flowers. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. The interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. For more information go to www.cumberlandchapels.com or call 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
