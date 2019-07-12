|
Norma Alicia Black, nee Noriega, age 78; beloved and caring wife of Edgar L. Black. Norma was the loving and phenomenal mother of John and Ron Black; loved Grandmother to Ashley, John Jr. Marnie, Vilolette and Alenna. Favorite Mother-in-law to Beth and Marni Black. Dearest daughter of Juan and Marina Noriega; most beloved sister of Edgar, Gladys, Juan, Carmen, Luis, Leonor, and Maggie Noriega; aunty of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service and Internment Private. Thursday July 18 at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, Oak Brook, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019