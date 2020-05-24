Norma B. Koch
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma B. Koch, 99 formerly of Park Ridge was born May 18, 1921 in Chicago to Robert and Bertha (Schlosser) Foelsch and passed away May 20, 2020. Norma was the beloved wife of the late Irvin F. Koch; loving mother of the late Richard (Emily) Koch and Ronald A. (Roseann) Koch; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Koch, Andrew (Heather) Koch, Jacquelyn (Josh) Little, Allison (Jeff) Smith and Aimee Koch and great-grandmother of 8. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) appreciated. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved