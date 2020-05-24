Norma B. Koch, 99 formerly of Park Ridge was born May 18, 1921 in Chicago to Robert and Bertha (Schlosser) Foelsch and passed away May 20, 2020. Norma was the beloved wife of the late Irvin F. Koch; loving mother of the late Richard (Emily) Koch and Ronald A. (Roseann) Koch; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Koch, Andrew (Heather) Koch, Jacquelyn (Josh) Little, Allison (Jeff) Smith and Aimee Koch and great-grandmother of 8. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) appreciated. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.