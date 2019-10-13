Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4660 W. 94th St.
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Norma E. Hickey Obituary
Norma E. Hickey nee Hardtke age 87; beloved wife of Ronald J. Hickey; loving mother of Kathy (Joel) Kreger, Keith (Michele) Hickey, Kevin Hickey, Kurt (Kellyann) Hickey, Kerry (Kathy) Hickey and Karen (Dave) Kamykowski; cherished grandma of nineteen and great-grandma of nineteen. Visitation Monday October 14, 2019 3 pm to 9 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Tuesday October 15th; Lying in State 9 am; Funeral Service 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 4660 W. 94th St. Oak Lawn; Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
