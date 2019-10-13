|
|
Norma E. Hickey nee Hardtke age 87; beloved wife of Ronald J. Hickey; loving mother of Kathy (Joel) Kreger, Keith (Michele) Hickey, Kevin Hickey, Kurt (Kellyann) Hickey, Kerry (Kathy) Hickey and Karen (Dave) Kamykowski; cherished grandma of nineteen and great-grandma of nineteen. Visitation Monday October 14, 2019 3 pm to 9 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Tuesday October 15th; Lying in State 9 am; Funeral Service 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 4660 W. 94th St. Oak Lawn; Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019