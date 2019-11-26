|
Norma Feigenbaum nee Cohen. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Feigenbaum. Loving mother of Dr. Seth (Vilma Zurate) Feigenbaum, Gail (William Tronzo) Feigenbaum, and Edward (Ann Andrews) Feigenbaum. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Breanna, Phoebe, and Anthony. Fond sister of Anita (the late Fred) Kalos and the late Jordan (the late Elaine) Cohen. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. A very special thank you to her caregivers Kiwana, Cassandra, Denise, Deadre, Kat and Jeri. Graveside services Wednesday 11AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to your local Meals on Wheels would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019