Norma "Tommy" Fish nee Cohen, a lifelong Chicagoan, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 98, peacefully in her sleep at home. As a driving instructor for 26 years, and later as a volunteer at the nearby school, Norma loved to spread freedom and joy to everyone lucky enough to know her. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, George and sisters, Bernice and Lillian. She is survived by children Michael, Harry, Roger, and Gail, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held. Contributions may be made in her memory to Friends of Northside Learning Center, friendsofnorthsidelearningctr.org. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
