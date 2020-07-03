1/1
Norma Francis (Snyder) Phelps
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valparaiso/Hammond Norma Francis Phelps, age 83, of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She is survived her husband of 60 years: Roe B. Phelps III; Children: Roe B. (Kimberly) Phelps IV, Glenn A. Phelps and Deborah Sue Love; Six Grandchildren: Daniel Love, Nicole Volpe, Tiffany Clark, Roe B. Phelps V, Charlotte Phelps and Krystal Phelps; Nine Greatgrandchildren; Sister Barbara (Kenneth) Hutzler; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her Parents, Arnold and Ethel Snyder; two brothers: Pastor John (Connie) Snyder and Ted (Jan) Snyder; Son-in-law, Daniel Love.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6th 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, (Hessville) IN 46323 with Dan Nichols, Minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m.

Norma was born and raised in Hammond and was a graduate of Morton High School class of 1955. She was a volunteer at the Genealogy Society of Northern Indiana and served at numerous libraries. She retired from Indiana Harbor Belt as a clerk after 44 years. Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved