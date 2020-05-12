Norma Gibbs Brown
1930 - 2020
Norma Gibbs Brown, born July 1, 1930. Died May 10, 2020. Norma was a warm and determined woman. She met her beloved husband Bill when he saw her walking on the beach in a green swimsuit and talked a friend into introducing them. It was the beginning of a love affair which saw them through a 70-year marriage. Together they raised four children. Randi (Charles) Gurian, David (Joyce) Brown, Gayle Malvin, and Steven (Marla) Brown. Norma doted on their eight grandchildren, Lisa Malvin, Michael (Leah) Malvin, Scott, Robbie, Jordan, Jason and Dylan Brown and Josh (Perrin) Gurian. She was the adored sister of Sheldon (Linda) Gibbs (the late Leah Gibbs) and beloved sister-in-law of Vivian Brown (the late Herb) Rosengard. She loved and was loved by her nieces and nephews as well as her many friends. Norma was the best friend to have. She was always available to provide support, to laugh, or to play a killer round of bridge. Among her many accomplishments, she took pride in achieving the status of Bridge Life Master. Norma was politically active and served in multiple leadership roles in a variety of civic organizations. When she and her beloved Bill moved to The Vi, she became an active member of the community. Norma was committed to learning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bill and Norma Brown Fund for Lifelong Learning at Temple Jeremiah, 937 Happ Road, Northfield IL, 60093. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can watch live on Wednesday May 13th at 10 AM (or after) on Norma's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824), or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Norma was very kind and will be missed. May family and friends bring you comfort during these difficult times. (Eric Torah Study)
