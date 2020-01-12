Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Norma J. Burke

Norma J. Burke Obituary
(nee Fehrenbacher). Beloved wife of Richard Burke and the late James Bentson. Loving mother of Mark Bentson, Scott (Teri) Bentson, James (Joanne) Bentson, Lori Bentson, Todd (Kathy) Bentson, Jennifer (Dan) Driscoll, Barbara (Mark) Cahill, and Brian Burke. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of 40. Adored daughter, sister and aunt. Former employee of IBM. Longtime member of Ridge Country Club and a devout Catholic. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.

Interment St. Benedict Cemetery www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
