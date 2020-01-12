|
|
(nee Fehrenbacher). Beloved wife of Richard Burke and the late James Bentson. Loving mother of Mark Bentson, Scott (Teri) Bentson, James (Joanne) Bentson, Lori Bentson, Todd (Kathy) Bentson, Jennifer (Dan) Driscoll, Barbara (Mark) Cahill, and Brian Burke. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of 40. Adored daughter, sister and aunt. Former employee of IBM. Longtime member of Ridge Country Club and a devout Catholic. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m.
Interment St. Benedict Cemetery www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020